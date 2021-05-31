JACK Stock Forecast 2021: Jack in the Box Inc. Remains Hot with 10.7% Upside

In the last trading session, 223,597 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s per share price at $113.6 changed hands at $0.86 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.59 Billion. JACK’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.62% off its 52-week high of $124.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $66.44, which suggests the last value was 41.51% up since then. When we look at Jack in the Box Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 228.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 375.79 Million.

Analysts gave the Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended JACK as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jack in the Box Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) trade information

Instantly JACK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $116.8 on Monday, May 24 added 2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $127.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JACK’s forecast low is $99 with $140 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jack in the Box Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +24.64% over the past 6 months, a 44.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jack in the Box Inc. will rise +5.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Jack in the Box Inc. earnings to increase by 9.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.78% per year.

JACK Dividends

Jack in the Box Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The 1.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.76. It is important to note, however, that the 1.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.75% per year.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.95% of Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 107.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.71%. There are 373 institutions holding the Jack in the Box Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.63% of the shares, roughly 2.81 Million JACK shares worth $308.12 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.69% or 2.15 Million shares worth $236.51 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 620200 shares estimated at $68.09 Million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 619.32 Thousand shares worth around $67.99 Million.