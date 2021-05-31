Is Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 672,192 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $40.11 changed hands at $0.3 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.01 Billion. YELP’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.35% off its 52-week high of $43.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.67, which suggests the last value was 53.45% up since then. When we look at Yelp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 534.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 684.88 Million.

Analysts gave the Yelp Inc. (YELP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended YELP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yelp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) trade information

Instantly YELP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $40.40 on Friday, May 28 added 0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YELP’s forecast low is $30 with $48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -25.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $246.07 Million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Yelp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $261.47 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $153.46 Million and $220.81 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Yelp Inc. earnings to decrease by -150.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.5% per year.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.04% of Yelp Inc. shares while 88.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.02%. There are 330 institutions holding the Yelp Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.52% of the shares, roughly 8.58 Million YELP shares worth $334.78 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.78% or 7.29 Million shares worth $284.19 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1957013 shares estimated at $63.94 Million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 1.91 Million shares worth around $74.51 Million.