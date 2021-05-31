Is Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 706,921 Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $56.68 changed hands at -$0.57 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.13 Billion. WBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.58% off its 52-week high of $63.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.67, which suggests the last value was 58.24% up since then. When we look at Webster Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 495.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 703.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended WBS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Webster Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.99.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) trade information

Although WBS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $57.67 on Friday, May 28 added 1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.34%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WBS’s forecast low is $55 with $76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Webster Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +41.42% over the past 6 months, a 36.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Webster Financial Corporation will rise +73.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $221.08 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Webster Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $217.22 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $230.15 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Webster Financial Corporation earnings to decrease by -42.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.4% per year.

WBS Dividends

Webster Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 21 – July 26, 2021. The 2.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.6. It is important to note, however, that the 2.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.9% per year.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of Webster Financial Corporation shares while 90.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.62%. There are 411 institutions holding the Webster Financial Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.61% of the shares, roughly 11.4 Million WBS shares worth $628.3 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.35% or 8.45 Million shares worth $465.67 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3500000 shares estimated at $192.89 Million under it, the former controlled 3.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 2.55 Million shares worth around $107.28 Million.