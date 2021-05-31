Is Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 357,686 Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $11.48 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $385.9 Million. VRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.18% off its 52-week high of $12.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.83, which suggests the last value was 66.64% up since then. When we look at Vera Bradley, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 263.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 263.12 Million.

Analysts gave the Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VRA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vera Bradley, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) trade information

Instantly VRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.69 on Friday, May 28 added 1.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 602.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRA’s forecast low is $12 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +39.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vera Bradley, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +25.88% over the past 6 months, a 34.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 37.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vera Bradley, Inc. will rise +25.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $93.39 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Vera Bradley, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $150.37 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $80.23 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Vera Bradley, Inc. earnings to decrease by -62.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.3% per year.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.12% of Vera Bradley, Inc. shares while 61.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.34%. There are 175 institutions holding the Vera Bradley, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.76% of the shares, roughly 3.95 Million VRA shares worth $39.91 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.65% or 2.57 Million shares worth $25.96 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 1489391 shares estimated at $15.04 Million under it, the former controlled 4.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 2.9% of the shares, roughly 975.02 Thousand shares worth around $8.24 Million.