Is The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 455,991 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $217.37 changed hands at $1.89 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.11 Billion. SMG’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.01% off its 52-week high of $254.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $126.75, which suggests the last value was 41.69% up since then. When we look at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 260.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.72 Million.

Analysts gave the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) trade information

Instantly SMG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $221.6 on Thursday, May 27 added 1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 964.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $290, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMG’s forecast low is $260 with $300 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.61% for it to hit the projected low.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +28.31% over the past 6 months, a 27.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 43.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will drop -13.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -350% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.6%. The 2021 estimates are for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company earnings to decrease by -12.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.1% per year.

SMG Dividends

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04, 2021. The 1.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.16% per year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.9% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares while 65.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.92%. There are 672 institutions holding the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.53% of the shares, roughly 4.75 Million SMG shares worth $946.47 Million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.65% or 3.71 Million shares worth $738.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1099905 shares estimated at $219.04 Million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 1.1 Million shares worth around $268.93 Million.