Is TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 467,766 TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.04 changed hands at $0.91 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.25 Billion. TIXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.25% off its 52-week high of $33.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.92, which suggests the last value was 13.27% up since then. When we look at TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 118.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 127.58 Million.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TIXT’s forecast low is $32 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.87% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.09% for it to hit the projected low.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.02% of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. shares while 68.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.67%. There are 74 institutions holding the TELUS International (Cda) Inc. stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.92% of the shares, roughly 4.63 Million TIXT shares worth $129.65 Million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.01% or 3.64 Million shares worth $101.86 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and New World Fund, Inc. With 3309035 shares estimated at $92.59 Million under it, the former controlled 6.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 6% of the shares, roughly 3.12 Million shares worth around $87.19 Million.