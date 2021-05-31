Is TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 467,766 TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.04 changed hands at $0.91 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.25 Billion. TIXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.25% off its 52-week high of $33.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.92, which suggests the last value was 13.27% up since then. When we look at TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 118.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 127.58 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TIXT’s forecast low is $32 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.87% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.09% for it to hit the projected low.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.02% of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. shares while 68.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.67%. There are 74 institutions holding the TELUS International (Cda) Inc. stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.92% of the shares, roughly 4.63 Million TIXT shares worth $129.65 Million.
FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.01% or 3.64 Million shares worth $101.86 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and New World Fund, Inc. With 3309035 shares estimated at $92.59 Million under it, the former controlled 6.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 6% of the shares, roughly 3.12 Million shares worth around $87.19 Million.