Is SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 318,011 SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.25 changed hands at $0.25 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $420.62 Million. SCPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.03% off its 52-week high of $21.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.76, which suggests the last value was 31.83% up since then. When we look at SciPlay Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 222.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 532.88 Million.

Analysts gave the SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SCPL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. SciPlay Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

Instantly SCPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.34 on Friday, May 28 added 0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCPL’s forecast low is $14.7 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.78% for it to hit the projected low.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $153.38 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that SciPlay Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $154.85 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $165.6 Million and $142.96 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for SciPlay Corporation earnings to decrease by -40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.9% per year.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.01% of SciPlay Corporation shares while 88.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.27%. There are 140 institutions holding the SciPlay Corporation stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.76% of the shares, roughly 2.62 Million SCPL shares worth $42.45 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.66% or 2.6 Million shares worth $42.05 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. With 1539933 shares estimated at $27.95 Million under it, the former controlled 6.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd held about 3.48% of the shares, roughly 848.47 Thousand shares worth around $13.73 Million.