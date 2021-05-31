Is Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 214,496 Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.83. With the company’s per share price at $16.36 changed hands at -$0.07 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.27 Billion. SSL’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.9% off its 52-week high of $17.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.55, which suggests the last value was 72.19% up since then. When we look at Sasol Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 337.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 593.95 Million.

Analysts gave the Sasol Limited (SSL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SSL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sasol Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) trade information

Although SSL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.46 on Friday, May 28 added 0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SSL’s forecast low is $14.38 with $22.82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +39.49% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Sasol Limited (SSL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Sasol Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.9% per year.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Sasol Limited shares while 1.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.57%. There are 99 institutions holding the Sasol Limited stock share, with Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.62% of the shares, roughly 3.88 Million SSL shares worth $56.23 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 2.12 Million shares worth $30.7 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were DFA Emerging Markets Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 742393 shares estimated at $7.75 Million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 721.28 Thousand shares worth around $7.53 Million.