Is Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 311,719 Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.71 changed hands at -$0.56 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.83 Billion. RPAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.14% off its 52-week high of $28.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.18, which suggests the last value was 11.14% up since then. When we look at Repay Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 654.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 772.42 Million.

Analysts gave the Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RPAY as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Repay Holdings Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Although RPAY has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $24.40 on Tuesday, May 25 added 6.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RPAY’s forecast low is $27 with $32 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.91% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Repay Holdings Corporation earnings to increase by 40.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.31% per year.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.35% of Repay Holdings Corporation shares while 94.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.39%. There are 224 institutions holding the Repay Holdings Corporation stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 6.17 Million RPAY shares worth $168.07 Million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.83% or 5.5 Million shares worth $149.81 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Baron Small Cap Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 3500000 shares estimated at $95.38 Million under it, the former controlled 4.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.47% of the shares, roughly 2.79 Million shares worth around $65.49 Million.