Is PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 327,202 PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $16.34 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.24 Billion. PQG’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.67% off its 52-week high of $18.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.78, which suggests the last value was 40.15% up since then. When we look at PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 449.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 440.27 Million.

Analysts gave the PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PQG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) trade information

Although PQG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.64 on Thursday, May 27 added 1.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 700.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PQG’s forecast low is $15 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.2% for it to hit the projected low.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PQ Group Holdings Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +39.69% over the past 6 months, a -60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 29.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PQ Group Holdings Inc. will drop -68.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $140Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $154.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $359.5 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -61.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for PQ Group Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -370.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.17% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.48% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. shares while 70.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.69%. There are 166 institutions holding the PQ Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with CCMP Capital GP, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 45.25% of the shares, roughly 61.96 Million PQG shares worth $1.03 Billion.

Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.46% or 4.74 Million shares worth $79.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. With 2926655 shares estimated at $48.88 Million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 1.34 Million shares worth around $22.33 Million.