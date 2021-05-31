Is Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 649,173 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.55 changed hands at -$0.05 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.83 Billion. OCDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.18% off its 52-week high of $21.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.14, which suggests the last value was 26.33% up since then. When we look at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 662.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 Million.

Analysts gave the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OCDX as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OCDX’s forecast low is $20 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9%. The 2021 estimates are for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc earnings to decrease by -35.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.56% per year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc shares while 99.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.04%. There are 124 institutions holding the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stock share, with Carlyle Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 61.05% of the shares, roughly 143.41 Million OCDX shares worth $2.77 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.76% or 15.87 Million shares worth $306.24 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 4750000 shares estimated at $91.65 Million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 3.15 Million shares worth around $60.87 Million.