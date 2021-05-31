Is MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

Analysts gave the MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MELI as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MercadoLibre, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

Instantly MELI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1,405 on Wednesday, May 26 added 3.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1991.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MELI’s forecast low is $1700 with $2500 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +84% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.12% for it to hit the projected low.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MercadoLibre, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -8.22% over the past 6 months, a -1150% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MercadoLibre, Inc. will drop -90.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.46 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that MercadoLibre, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.66 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $759.53 Million and $972.31 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 92.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 70.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.9%. The 2021 estimates are for MercadoLibre, Inc. earnings to increase by 99.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.5% per year.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.23% of MercadoLibre, Inc. shares while 82.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.43%. There are 1352 institutions holding the MercadoLibre, Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.3% of the shares, roughly 4.64 Million MELI shares worth $6.83 Billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 3.35 Million shares worth $4.94 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 2637766 shares estimated at $4.42 Billion under it, the former controlled 5.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 3.76% of the shares, roughly 1.87 Million shares worth around $3.07 Billion.