Is International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 456,533 International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s per share price at $15.27 changed hands at $0.02 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $583.59 Million. IMXI’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.4% off its 52-week high of $18.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.99, which suggests the last value was 28.03% up since then. When we look at International Money Express, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 156.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 210.32 Million.

Analysts gave the International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended IMXI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. International Money Express, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) trade information

Instantly IMXI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.38 on Wednesday, May 26 added 0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 731.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMXI’s forecast low is $18 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.88% for it to hit the projected low.

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the International Money Express, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.68% over the past 6 months, a 14.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for International Money Express, Inc. will rise +12.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $105.96 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that International Money Express, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $107.9 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $76.45 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for International Money Express, Inc. earnings to increase by 68.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.55% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.93% of International Money Express, Inc. shares while 78.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.54%. There are 169 institutions holding the International Money Express, Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.36% of the shares, roughly 3.27 Million IMXI shares worth $49.13 Million.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 2.83 Million shares worth $42.55 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Royce Special Equity Fund. With 2800000 shares estimated at $39.98 Million under it, the former controlled 7.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Special Equity Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 1.08 Million shares worth around $16.14 Million.