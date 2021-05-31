Is Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 730,604 Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $38.43 changed hands at -$0.35 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.39 Billion. GBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.46% off its 52-week high of $76.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.65, which suggests the last value was 9.84% up since then. When we look at Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 607.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 827.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GBT as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) trade information

Although GBT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.9%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $39.93 on Friday, May 28 added 3.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 103.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GBT’s forecast low is $40 with $138 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +259.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -12.36% over the past 6 months, a -12.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will drop -36%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.1% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 11.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37% per year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.42% of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 112.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.28%. There are 328 institutions holding the Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.96% of the shares, roughly 6.2 Million GBT shares worth $252.78 Million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.45% or 5.88 Million shares worth $239.71 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 1752895 shares estimated at $75.92 Million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 1.46 Million shares worth around $63.44 Million.