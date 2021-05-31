Is FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 396,467 FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.9. With the company’s per share price at $10.27 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $449.24 Million. FF’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.9% off its 52-week high of $17.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.12, which suggests the last value was 1.46% up since then. When we look at FutureFuel Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 661.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 283.17 Million.

Analysts gave the FutureFuel Corp. (FF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. FutureFuel Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) trade information

Although FF has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.60 on Monday, May 24 added 11.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) is -0.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 733.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FF’s forecast low is $14 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.32% for it to hit the projected low.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.1%. The 2021 estimates are for FutureFuel Corp. earnings to decrease by -47.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

FF Dividends

FutureFuel Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 05 – August 09, 2021. The 1.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.85% per year.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.37% of FutureFuel Corp. shares while 54.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.6%. There are 196 institutions holding the FutureFuel Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.24% of the shares, roughly 4.04 Million FF shares worth $51.35 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.43% or 2.81 Million shares worth $35.71 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1743247 shares estimated at $25.33 Million under it, the former controlled 3.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 739.56 Thousand shares worth around $9.39 Million.