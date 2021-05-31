Is Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 889,805 Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $205.31 changed hands at $8.18 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.36 Billion. FVRR’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.66% off its 52-week high of $336. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.75, which suggests the last value was 71.87% up since then. When we look at Fiverr International Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 658.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 793.49 Million.

Analysts gave the Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FVRR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fiverr International Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Instantly FVRR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $207.0 on Friday, May 28 added 0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $252.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FVRR’s forecast low is $180 with $335 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +63.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.82 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Fiverr International Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $80.21 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $47.13 Million and $52.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Fiverr International Ltd. earnings to increase by 58.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.04% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares while 47.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.39%. There are 423 institutions holding the Fiverr International Ltd. stock share, with Sands Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.88% of the shares, roughly 1.75 Million FVRR shares worth $379.89 Million.

Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 1.74 Million shares worth $376.85 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. With 1000000 shares estimated at $217.18 Million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 508Thousand shares worth around $99.11 Million.