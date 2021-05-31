Is Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 560,209 Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $46.29 changed hands at -$0.15 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.44 Billion. ECPG’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.88% off its 52-week high of $49.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.21, which suggests the last value was 36.9% up since then. When we look at Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 237.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 314.18 Million.

Analysts gave the Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ECPG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.13.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) trade information

Although ECPG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $46.95 on Thursday, May 27 added 1.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ECPG’s forecast low is $45 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Encore Capital Group, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +33.55% over the past 6 months, a 18.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Encore Capital Group, Inc. will drop -50.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21%. The 2021 estimates are for Encore Capital Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 25.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13% per year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.25% of Encore Capital Group, Inc. shares while 118.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 121.27%. There are 306 institutions holding the Encore Capital Group, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.59% of the shares, roughly 4.83 Million ECPG shares worth $188.28 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.57% or 3.28 Million shares worth $127.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Hennessy Focus Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 2154808 shares estimated at $86.69 Million under it, the former controlled 6.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.75% of the shares, roughly 2.09 Million shares worth around $84.15 Million.