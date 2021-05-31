Is Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 317,073 Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $102.73 changed hands at -$1.66 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.83 Billion. COLM’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.92% off its 52-week high of $114.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $73.04, which suggests the last value was 28.9% up since then. When we look at Columbia Sportswear Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 415.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 404.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended COLM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Columbia Sportswear Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) trade information

Although COLM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $105.3 on Thursday, May 27 added 2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 927.49 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $126.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COLM’s forecast low is $114 with $146 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Columbia Sportswear Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +21.55% over the past 6 months, a 164.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Columbia Sportswear Company will rise +88.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $495.75 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Columbia Sportswear Company’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $926.61 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $304.17 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 63%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8%. The 2021 estimates are for Columbia Sportswear Company earnings to decrease by -67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.7% per year.

COLM Dividends

Columbia Sportswear Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 02, 2021. The 1.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.98% per year.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.48% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares while 43.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.85%. There are 399 institutions holding the Columbia Sportswear Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.86% of the shares, roughly 3.23 Million COLM shares worth $341.01 Million.

Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.57% or 3.04 Million shares worth $320.78 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund. With 2041690 shares estimated at $215.66 Million under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 941.21 Thousand shares worth around $82.32 Million.