Is Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 368,378 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.74 changed hands at $0.16 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.69 Billion. CGNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.64% off its 52-week high of $33.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.61, which suggests the last value was 12.16% up since then. When we look at Cognyte Software Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 322.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 463.05 Million.

Analysts gave the Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CGNT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cognyte Software Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGNT’s forecast low is $36 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +74.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cognyte Software Ltd. earnings to decrease by -29.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.9% of Cognyte Software Ltd. shares while 93.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.37%. There are 243 institutions holding the Cognyte Software Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.57% of the shares, roughly 6.95 Million CGNT shares worth $193.28 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 4.49 Million shares worth $124.83 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund. With 3188478 shares estimated at $88.67 Million under it, the former controlled 4.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held about 3.28% of the shares, roughly 2.16 Million shares worth around $60.08 Million.