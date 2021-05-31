Is American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 202,700 American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $86.92 changed hands at -$1.56 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.48 Billion. AMWD’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.18% off its 52-week high of $108.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.61, which suggests the last value was 29.12% up since then. When we look at American Woodmark Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 111.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 91.21 Million.

Analysts gave the American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AMWD as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. American Woodmark Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.59.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) trade information

Although AMWD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $95.50 on Wednesday, May 26 added 8.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 227.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMWD’s forecast low is $94 with $116 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.15% for it to hit the projected low.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Woodmark Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -5.16% over the past 6 months, a 27.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Woodmark Corporation will drop -4.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.8%. The 2021 estimates are for American Woodmark Corporation earnings to decrease by -8.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.13% of American Woodmark Corporation shares while 96.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.51%. There are 281 institutions holding the American Woodmark Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.2% of the shares, roughly 2.75 Million AMWD shares worth $271.57 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.95% or 1.52 Million shares worth $149.97 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Hennessy Focus Fund. With 1132598 shares estimated at $111.65 Million under it, the former controlled 6.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Focus Fund held about 4.07% of the shares, roughly 691.44 Thousand shares worth around $68.16 Million.