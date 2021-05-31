Is Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 857,444 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.19 changed hands at $0.21 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.95 Billion. ACI’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.86% off its 52-week high of $20.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.91, which suggests the last value was 32.73% up since then. When we look at Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 930.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 Million.

Analysts gave the Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ACI as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.68.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Instantly ACI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.31 on Monday, May 24 added 0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACI’s forecast low is $15 with $33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +71.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Albertsons Companies, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +21.46% over the past 6 months, a -38.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Albertsons Companies, Inc. will drop -49.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.34 Billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021 will be $15.23 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $22.75 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23%. The 2021 estimates are for Albertsons Companies, Inc. earnings to increase by 83%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.66% per year.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The 2.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 2.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.94% of Albertsons Companies, Inc. shares while 73.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.56%. There are 1 institutions holding the Albertsons Companies, Inc. stock share, with Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 32.54% of the shares, roughly 151.82 Million ACI shares worth $2.9 Billion.

Lubert-Adler Management Compnay, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.92% or 55.63 Million shares worth $1.06 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree U. S. Mid Cap Dividend Fd. With 4130046 shares estimated at $78.76 Million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree U. S. Mid Cap Dividend Fd held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 882.02 Thousand shares worth around $16.38 Million.