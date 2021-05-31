Investing in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Stock. PIXY Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 424,105 ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $2.57 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.71 Million. PIXY’s last price was a discount, traded about -147.08% off its 52-week high of $6.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 21.4% up since then. When we look at ShiftPixy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 461.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 Million.

Analysts gave the ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PIXY as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ShiftPixy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Although PIXY has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.66- on Friday, May 28 added 3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ShiftPixy, Inc. earnings to increase by 83.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.3% of ShiftPixy, Inc. shares while 4.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.34%. There are 20 institutions holding the ShiftPixy, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.05% of the shares, roughly 220.52 Thousand PIXY shares worth $507.2 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 160.45 Thousand shares worth $369.03 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 114467 shares estimated at $285.02 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 48.63 Thousand shares worth around $111.84 Thousand.