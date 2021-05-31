Investing in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock. OPCH Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 544,160 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $18.34 changed hands at -$0.68 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.3 Billion. OPCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.36% off its 52-week high of $21.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.52, which suggests the last value was 42.64% up since then. When we look at Option Care Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 941.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 Million.

Analysts gave the Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OPCH as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Option Care Health, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) trade information

Although OPCH has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.43 on Tuesday, May 25 added 5.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPCH’s forecast low is $20 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Option Care Health, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +16% over the past 6 months, a 1000% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Option Care Health, Inc. will rise +325%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1300% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $784.19 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Option Care Health, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $826.46 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $740.85 Million and $720.49 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70%. The 2021 estimates are for Option Care Health, Inc. earnings to increase by 90.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Option Care Health, Inc. shares while 97.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.12%. There are 214 institutions holding the Option Care Health, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.63% of the shares, roughly 10.12 Million OPCH shares worth $179.53 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.62% or 8.3 Million shares worth $147.27 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 2192700 shares estimated at $38.9 Million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 2.15 Million shares worth around $38.11 Million.