Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock. LSCC Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 626,073 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $53.07 changed hands at $0.35 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.25 Billion. LSCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.01% off its 52-week high of $58.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.6, which suggests the last value was 53.65% up since then. When we look at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 803.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 Million.

Analysts gave the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LSCC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Instantly LSCC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $53.56 on Friday, May 28 added 0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LSCC’s forecast low is $40 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.34% over the past 6 months, a 23.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 36%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will rise +29.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $120.21 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $121.22 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $100.02 Million and $100.98 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation earnings to increase by 5.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.57% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares while 100.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.99%. There are 351 institutions holding the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.33% of the shares, roughly 14.1 Million LSCC shares worth $634.97 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.67% or 13.2 Million shares worth $594.41 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. With 3800036 shares estimated at $174.12 Million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 3.62 Million shares worth around $163.14 Million.