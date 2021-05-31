Investing in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock. CRUS Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 566,316 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $78.07 changed hands at $0.48 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.49 Billion. CRUS’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.25% off its 52-week high of $103.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.3, which suggests the last value was 29.17% up since then. When we look at Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 425.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 628.32 Million.

Analysts gave the Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CRUS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) trade information

Instantly CRUS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $78.59 on Thursday, May 27 added 0.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRUS’s forecast low is $80 with $115 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cirrus Logic, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +2.25% over the past 6 months, a 2.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 36%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cirrus Logic, Inc. will drop -26.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Cirrus Logic, Inc. earnings to increase by 37.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9% per year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of Cirrus Logic, Inc. shares while 88.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.44%. There are 475 institutions holding the Cirrus Logic, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.14% of the shares, roughly 8.71 Million CRUS shares worth $738.24 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.52% or 6.63 Million shares worth $561.87 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1645877 shares estimated at $135.29 Million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 1.64 Million shares worth around $138.92 Million.