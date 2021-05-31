Investing in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Stock. AZRE Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 319,796 Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $20.81 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $999.6 Million. AZRE’s last price was a discount, traded about -157.57% off its 52-week high of $53.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.5, which suggests the last value was 35.13% up since then. When we look at Azure Power Global Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 198.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 327.39 Million.

Analysts gave the Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AZRE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Azure Power Global Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

Although AZRE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.73 on Friday, May 28 added 4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.49%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 112.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AZRE’s forecast low is $37 with $53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +154.69% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 77.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Azure Power Global Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -42.45% over the past 6 months, a 25.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Azure Power Global Limited will rise +180%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.88 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Azure Power Global Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $63.34 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.7 Million and $50.94 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Azure Power Global Limited earnings to increase by 60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.23% of Azure Power Global Limited shares while 97.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.47%. There are 104 institutions holding the Azure Power Global Limited stock share, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 50.36% of the shares, roughly 24.26 Million AZRE shares worth $659.61 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.21% or 2.99 Million shares worth $81.32 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 1640516 shares estimated at $44.61 Million under it, the former controlled 3.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 993.02 Thousand shares worth around $27Million.