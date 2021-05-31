Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 464,529 Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $5.86 changed hands at -$0.18 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $281.4 Million. III’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.85% off its 52-week high of $6.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.71, which suggests the last value was 70.82% up since then. When we look at Information Services Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 410.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 337.4 Million.

Analysts gave the Information Services Group, Inc. (III) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended III as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Information Services Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, III’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Information Services Group, Inc. (III) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Information Services Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +100% over the past 6 months, a 0% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Information Services Group, Inc. will rise +16.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $65.54 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Information Services Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $63.16 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $52.94 Million and $61.63 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Information Services Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)’s Major holders

LLR Walnut, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.02% or 2.41 Million shares worth $5.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1630546 shares estimated at $3.44 Million under it, the former controlled 3.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 810.1 Thousand shares worth around $2.66 Million.