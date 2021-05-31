Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $37.26 per Share

In the last trading session, 473,085 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s per share price at $33 changed hands at -$0.22 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.24 Billion. IMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.64% off its 52-week high of $33.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.16, which suggests the last value was 66.18% up since then. When we look at Imperial Oil Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 541.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 745.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended IMO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Imperial Oil Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.4.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) trade information

Although IMO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $33.54 on Friday, May 28 added 1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.73%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.11, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMO’s forecast low is $25.69 with $37.26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.91% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -22.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Imperial Oil Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +76.47% over the past 6 months, a 347.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Imperial Oil Limited will rise +29%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 642.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.24 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Imperial Oil Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $9.05 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.63 Billion and $5.54 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Imperial Oil Limited earnings to decrease by -187.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.21% per year.

IMO Dividends

Imperial Oil Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 29 – August 02, 2021. The 2.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.73. It is important to note, however, that the 2.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.24% per year.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.61% of Imperial Oil Limited shares while 24.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.25%. There are 373 institutions holding the Imperial Oil Limited stock share, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.33% of the shares, roughly 31.77 Million IMO shares worth $768.17 Million.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.6% or 26.41 Million shares worth $638.51 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Artisan International Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 14180220 shares estimated at $342.88 Million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 13.77 Million shares worth around $332.95 Million.