HOPE Stock Forecast 2021: Hope Bancorp, Inc. Remains Hot with 5.5% Upside

In the last trading session, 735,851 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $15.3 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.89 Billion. HOPE’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.56% off its 52-week high of $16.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.03, which suggests the last value was 54.05% up since then. When we look at Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 623.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 804.84 Million.

Analysts gave the Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HOPE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) trade information

Although HOPE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.85 on Monday, May 24 added 3.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.76 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HOPE’s forecast low is $16 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hope Bancorp, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +49.85% over the past 6 months, a 70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hope Bancorp, Inc. will rise +72.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Hope Bancorp, Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

HOPE Dividends

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The 3.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.79% per year.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.68% of Hope Bancorp, Inc. shares while 86.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.51%. There are 286 institutions holding the Hope Bancorp, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.73% of the shares, roughly 18.2 Million HOPE shares worth $274.12 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.35% or 12.79 Million shares worth $192.55 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. With 7794974 shares estimated at $117.39 Million under it, the former controlled 6.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held about 5.78% of the shares, roughly 7.15 Million shares worth around $107.6 Million.