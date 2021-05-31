Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 301,072 Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.57 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.35 Million. GHSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -435.03% off its 52-week high of $8.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 36.94% up since then. When we look at Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 603.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 Million.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Instantly GHSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.60 on Monday, May 24 added 1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 421.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 265.29 days.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 66.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.4% of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. shares while 7.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.39%. There are 15 institutions holding the Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.57% of the shares, roughly 627.26 Thousand GHSI shares worth $1.51 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.39% or 583.95 Thousand shares worth $1.4 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 380184 shares estimated at $946.66 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.5% of the shares, roughly 123.02 Thousand shares worth around $306.32 Thousand.