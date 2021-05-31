Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch GRCL stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 304,600 Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.06 changed hands at -$0.83 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.01 Billion. GRCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.77% off its 52-week high of $33.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.75, which suggests the last value was 35.26% up since then. When we look at Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 281.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 105.51 Million.

Analysts gave the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GRCL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 130.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRCL’s forecast low is $31 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +165.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 105.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1112033 shares estimated at $17.13 Million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 589.35 Thousand shares worth around $12.21 Million.