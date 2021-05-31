Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 42.7% Gain

In the last trading session, 229,335 Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $73.58 changed hands at -$0.97 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.4 Billion. GKOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.55% off its 52-week high of $99. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.65, which suggests the last value was 51.55% up since then. When we look at Glaukos Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 378.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 391.9 Million.

Analysts gave the Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GKOS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Glaukos Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) trade information

Although GKOS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.3%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $77.82 on Tuesday, May 25 added 5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $89, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GKOS’s forecast low is $48 with $105 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Glaukos Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +11.32% over the past 6 months, a 20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Glaukos Corporation will rise +52.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -211.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Glaukos Corporation earnings to decrease by -821.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.3% of Glaukos Corporation shares while 107.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.33%. There are 287 institutions holding the Glaukos Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.14% of the shares, roughly 6.99 Million GKOS shares worth $525.91 Million.

Brown Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.1% or 6.51 Million shares worth $489.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 3596938 shares estimated at $270.71 Million under it, the former controlled 7.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.61% of the shares, roughly 3.05 Million shares worth around $256.14 Million.