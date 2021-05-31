Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 228,637 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $149.64 changed hands at -$0.19 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.9 Billion. EEFT’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.08% off its 52-week high of $167.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $86.06, which suggests the last value was 42.49% up since then. When we look at Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 198.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 356.9 Million.

Analysts gave the Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EEFT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.72.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) trade information

Although EEFT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $150.7 on Friday, May 28 added 0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 963.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $180, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EEFT’s forecast low is $163 with $225 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Euronet Worldwide, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +9.33% over the past 6 months, a 54.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will rise +1700%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. earnings to decrease by -101.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.38% of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. shares while 95.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.04%. There are 484 institutions holding the Euronet Worldwide, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.83% of the shares, roughly 4.66 Million EEFT shares worth $644.44 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.16% or 2.73 Million shares worth $377Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Ivy Science & Technology Fund and Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd. With 2067629 shares estimated at $299.64 Million under it, the former controlled 3.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd held about 3.5% of the shares, roughly 1.85 Million shares worth around $255.62 Million.