Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 709,374 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $47.84 changed hands at -$0.54 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.4 Billion. ESNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.34% off its 52-week high of $54.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.76, which suggests the last value was 35.7% up since then. When we look at Essent Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 577.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 959.21 Million.

Analysts gave the Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ESNT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Essent Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) trade information

Although ESNT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $49.03 on Thursday, May 27 added 2.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ESNT’s forecast low is $52 with $64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Essent Group Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +4.5% over the past 6 months, a 32.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Essent Group Ltd. will rise +746.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $240.87 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Essent Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $244.03 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $236.08 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Essent Group Ltd. earnings to decrease by -31.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.06% per year.

ESNT Dividends

Essent Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 05 – August 09, 2021. The 1.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 1.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.53% of Essent Group Ltd. shares while 99.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.73%. There are 383 institutions holding the Essent Group Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.72% of the shares, roughly 15.48 Million ESNT shares worth $735.33 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.94% or 10.09 Million shares worth $478.95 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4000500 shares estimated at $172.82 Million under it, the former controlled 3.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 3.05 Million shares worth around $145.08 Million.