e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 680,679 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $28 changed hands at -$0.52 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45 Billion. ELF’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.75% off its 52-week high of $31.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.21, which suggests the last value was 42.11% up since then. When we look at e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 621.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 576.27 Million.

Analysts gave the e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ELF as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) trade information

Although ELF has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $29.75 on Wednesday, May 26 added 5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ELF’s forecast low is $32 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.29% for it to hit the projected low.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.15% per year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.59% of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. shares while 97.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.3%. There are 262 institutions holding the e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.72% of the shares, roughly 6.52 Million ELF shares worth $174.82 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.34% or 4.79 Million shares worth $128.39 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund. With 2561579 shares estimated at $68.73 Million under it, the former controlled 5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund held about 3.2% of the shares, roughly 1.64 Million shares worth around $41.31 Million.