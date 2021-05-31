Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 368,981 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $74.92 changed hands at -$0.14 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.29 Billion. DY’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.02% off its 52-week high of $101.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.37, which suggests the last value was 51.45% up since then. When we look at Dycom Industries, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 711.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 416.28 Million.

Analysts gave the Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dycom Industries, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) trade information

Although DY has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $86.02 on Monday, May 24 added 12.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DY’s forecast low is $77 with $113 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dycom Industries, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +17.8% over the past 6 months, a -21.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dycom Industries, Inc. will drop -13.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24%. The 2021 estimates are for Dycom Industries, Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.99% of Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 100.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.38%. There are 345 institutions holding the Dycom Industries, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.93% of the shares, roughly 3.65 Million DY shares worth $275.94 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.11% or 3.4 Million shares worth $256.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 859035 shares estimated at $64.87 Million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 830.44 Thousand shares worth around $77.11 Million.