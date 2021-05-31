DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 496,680 DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.4. With the company’s per share price at $1.65 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $375.22 Million. DRRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.79% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 7.88% up since then. When we look at DURECT Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 605.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 994.53 Million.

Analysts gave the DURECT Corporation (DRRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DRRX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DURECT Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) trade information

Although DRRX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.72 on Monday, May 24 added 4.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 324.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DRRX’s forecast low is $6 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +384.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 263.64% for it to hit the projected low.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DURECT Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -11.29% over the past 6 months, a -171.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DURECT Corporation will drop -157.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 160% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.9 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that DURECT Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $21.87 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $11.48 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -66%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.8%. The 2021 estimates are for DURECT Corporation earnings to increase by 40.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of DURECT Corporation shares while 52.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.34%. There are 156 institutions holding the DURECT Corporation stock share, with Bleichroeder LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.62% of the shares, roughly 26.41 Million DRRX shares worth $52.3 Million.

Lion Point Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 15.31 Million shares worth $30.31 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5703036 shares estimated at $11.81 Million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 5.03 Million shares worth around $9.96 Million.