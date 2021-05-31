Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch DNLI stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 457,146 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.9. With the company’s per share price at $63.59 changed hands at -$2.38 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.71 Billion. DNLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.73% off its 52-week high of $93.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.36, which suggests the last value was 64.84% up since then. When we look at Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 825.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.24 Million.

Analysts gave the Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DNLI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) trade information

Although DNLI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $67.68 on Friday, May 28 added 6.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNLI’s forecast low is $60 with $108 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.84% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Denali Therapeutics Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +4.9% over the past 6 months, a -387.3% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Denali Therapeutics Inc. will rise +26.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -70.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.79 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $30.89 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.78 Million and $9.39 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 582.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 228.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Denali Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 130.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.77% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares while 76.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.39%. There are 318 institutions holding the Denali Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 13Million DNLI shares worth $742.03 Million.

Crestline Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.24% or 9.98 Million shares worth $570.13 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 2536427 shares estimated at $212.45 Million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 2.35 Million shares worth around $168.84 Million.