CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 221,786 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $22.18 changed hands at $0.03 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.02 Billion. CVBF’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.71% off its 52-week high of $25. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.57, which suggests the last value was 29.8% up since then. When we look at CVB Financial Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 506.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 501.3 Million.

Analysts gave the CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CVBF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CVB Financial Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) trade information

Instantly CVBF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $22.89 on Monday, May 24 added 3.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVBF’s forecast low is $23 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.7% for it to hit the projected low.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $103.19 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that CVB Financial Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $103.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $104.57 Million and $103.33 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.9%. The 2021 estimates are for CVB Financial Corp. earnings to decrease by -12.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

CVBF Dividends

CVB Financial Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 20 – July 26, 2021. The 3.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 3.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.87% per year.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.69% of CVB Financial Corp. shares while 72.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.84%. There are 255 institutions holding the CVB Financial Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.75% of the shares, roughly 20.05 Million CVBF shares worth $442.99 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.25% or 13.93 Million shares worth $307.61 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. With 8302443 shares estimated at $183.4 Million under it, the former controlled 6.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 3.99 Million shares worth around $88.15 Million.