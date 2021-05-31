Could Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 385,082 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.24 changed hands at $0.7 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.23 Billion. OSCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.59% off its 52-week high of $37. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.78, which suggests the last value was 21.63% up since then. When we look at Oscar Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 303.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 Million.
Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSCR’s forecast low is $17 with $44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +74.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -32.65% for it to hit the projected low.
Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Oscar Health, Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.1% per year.
Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.44% of Oscar Health, Inc. shares while 90.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.49%. There are 92 institutions holding the Oscar Health, Inc. stock share, with Thrive Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 19.07% of the shares, roughly 32.86 Million OSCR shares worth $883.25 Million.
General Catalyst Group Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.4% or 14.46 Million shares worth $388.82 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund. With 2491164 shares estimated at $66.96 Million under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 210.09 Thousand shares worth around $5.65 Million.