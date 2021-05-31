Could OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 208,580 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $22.11 changed hands at $0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.33 Billion. OCFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.51% off its 52-week high of $25.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.14, which suggests the last value was 40.57% up since then. When we look at OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 234.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 298.17 Million.

Analysts gave the OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OCFC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) trade information

Instantly OCFC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $22.77 on Monday, May 24 added 2.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 639.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OCFC’s forecast low is $24 with $31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.55% for it to hit the projected low.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.08 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $79.69 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $78.67 Million and $81.28 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.4%. The 2021 estimates are for OceanFirst Financial Corp. earnings to decrease by -41.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

OCFC Dividends

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 21 – July 26, 2021. The 3.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 3.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.79% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.8% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares while 72.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.35%. There are 234 institutions holding the OceanFirst Financial Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.35% of the shares, roughly 5.64 Million OCFC shares worth $135.07 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.26% or 3.17 Million shares worth $75.95 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1705240 shares estimated at $31.77 Million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.5% of the shares, roughly 1.51 Million shares worth around $36.13 Million.