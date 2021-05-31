Could InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 479,684 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $85.36 changed hands at -$0.23 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.26 Billion. INMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.22% off its 52-week high of $92.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.8, which suggests the last value was 70.95% up since then. When we look at InMode Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 601.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 746Million.

Analysts gave the InMode Ltd. (INMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended INMD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. InMode Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Although INMD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $87.00 on Friday, May 28 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.8%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INMD’s forecast low is $92 with $104 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.84% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.78% for it to hit the projected low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InMode Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +95.82% over the past 6 months, a 15.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InMode Ltd. will rise +170.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $65.98 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that InMode Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $66.67 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.77 Million and $52.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 114.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for InMode Ltd. earnings to increase by 10.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.8% per year.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.52% of InMode Ltd. shares while 54.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.61%. There are 263 institutions holding the InMode Ltd. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 1.58 Million INMD shares worth $114.44 Million.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.79% or 1.06 Million shares worth $76.99 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Putnam Funds Tr-Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund. With 474748 shares estimated at $34.36 Million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Funds Tr-Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 302.83 Thousand shares worth around $21.92 Million.