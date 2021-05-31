Could Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 333,805 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $49.21 changed hands at -$0.51 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.87 Billion. HASI’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.17% off its 52-week high of $72.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $27, which suggests the last value was 45.13% up since then. When we look at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 459.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 717.96 Million.

Analysts gave the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HASI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) trade information

Although HASI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $50.64 on Monday, May 24 added 2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HASI’s forecast low is $54 with $80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -10.96% over the past 6 months, a 9.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will drop -5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.92 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $24.45 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $20.52 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

HASI Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 2.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.4. It is important to note, however, that the 2.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.06% per year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.19% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares while 90.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.97%. There are 507 institutions holding the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.32% of the shares, roughly 7.33 Million HASI shares worth $411.15 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.71% or 6.85 Million shares worth $384.54 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2207300 shares estimated at $123.83 Million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 1.98 Million shares worth around $125.54 Million.