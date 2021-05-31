Could Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 653,476 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $98.31 changed hands at -$1.91 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.31 Billion. FND’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.58% off its 52-week high of $116.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.85, which suggests the last value was 49.29% up since then. When we look at Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 653.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 798.66 Million.

Analysts gave the Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FND as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.6.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

Although FND has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $101.3 on Friday, May 28 added 2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FND’s forecast low is $113 with $140 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $834.07 Million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $809.77 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $422.57 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 97.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 28%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.16% per year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. shares while 96.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.03%. There are 448 institutions holding the Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.83% of the shares, roughly 11.36 Million FND shares worth $1.08 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.55% or 8.97 Million shares worth $856.43 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4331200 shares estimated at $402.15 Million under it, the former controlled 4.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 2.79 Million shares worth around $258.76 Million.