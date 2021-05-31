Could CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 353,262 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $126.54 changed hands at -$0.93 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.03 Billion. CYBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.11% off its 52-week high of $169.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $92.61, which suggests the last value was 26.81% up since then. When we look at CyberArk Software Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 391.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 511.91 Million.

Analysts gave the CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CYBR as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) trade information

Although CYBR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $132.1 on Wednesday, May 26 added 4.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $175.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYBR’s forecast low is $150 with $200 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +58.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.54% for it to hit the projected low.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CyberArk Software Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +13.4% over the past 6 months, a -73.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CyberArk Software Ltd. will drop -97.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -83.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $115.97 Million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that CyberArk Software Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $117.96 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $106.5 Million and $106.59 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.4%. The 2021 estimates are for CyberArk Software Ltd. earnings to decrease by -110.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of CyberArk Software Ltd. shares while 91.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.48%. There are 512 institutions holding the CyberArk Software Ltd. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.58% of the shares, roughly 3.35 Million CYBR shares worth $433.78 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 1.9 Million shares worth $245.61 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Franklin Global Tr-Franklin International Growth Fund. With 715059 shares estimated at $100.47 Million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Global Tr-Franklin International Growth Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 680Thousand shares worth around $108.97 Million.