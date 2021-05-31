Could Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 579,419 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $337.99 changed hands at $5.79 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.97 Billion. CRL’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.3% off its 52-week high of $349.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $165.76, which suggests the last value was 50.96% up since then. When we look at Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 850.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 586.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CRL as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.39.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) trade information

Instantly CRL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $339.7 on Friday, May 28 added 0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 632.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $375.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRL’s forecast low is $350 with $410 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +49.32% over the past 6 months, a 20.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will rise +51.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $879.77 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $894.29 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $641.63 Million and $716.88 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. earnings to increase by 41.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.5% per year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.5% of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. shares while 97.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.94%. There are 735 institutions holding the Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.13% of the shares, roughly 5.59 Million CRL shares worth $1.62 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.26% or 5.16 Million shares worth $1.49 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1407094 shares estimated at $351.58 Million under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 1.34 Million shares worth around $389.48 Million.