Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 30.45% Gain

In the last trading session, 576,448 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.83 changed hands at -$0.39 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.21 Billion. CWEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.76% off its 52-week high of $37.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.69, which suggests the last value was 19.16% up since then. When we look at Clearway Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 631.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 879.07 Million.
Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) trade information
Although CWEN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $27.40 on Thursday, May 27 added 2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CWEN’s forecast low is $25 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.82% for it to hit the projected low.
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Clearway Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
CWEN Dividends
Clearway Energy, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 26 – March 02, 2020. The 4.9% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 4.9% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.4% per year.
Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Clearway Energy, Inc. shares while 93.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.43%. There are 334 institutions holding the Clearway Energy, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.44% of the shares, roughly 7.72 Million CWEN shares worth $217.28 Million.
Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.66% or 7.08 Million shares worth $199.28 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2108700 shares estimated at $59.34 Million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 2.09 Million shares worth around $66.8 Million.