China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 273,838 China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $1.91 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.02 Million. HGSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -182.72% off its 52-week high of $5.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.8, which suggests the last value was 58.12% up since then. When we look at China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 118.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 601.81 Million.

Analysts gave the China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HGSH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) trade information

Although HGSH has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.06 on Friday, May 28 added 7.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HGSH’s forecast low is $2.98 with $2.98 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +56.02% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 56.02% for it to hit the projected low.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34%. The 2021 estimates are for China HGS Real Estate Inc. earnings to decrease by -73.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.88% of China HGS Real Estate Inc. shares while 0.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.92%. There are 5 institutions holding the China HGS Real Estate Inc. stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 105.49 Thousand HGSH shares worth $215.19 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 35.13 Thousand shares worth $71.66 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.