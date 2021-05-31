Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $65 per Share

In the last trading session, 652,548 Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $52.8 changed hands at -$0.15 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.17 Billion. CHK’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.85% off its 52-week high of $53.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $40, which suggests the last value was 24.24% up since then. When we look at Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 857.48 Million.
Analysts gave the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CHK as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.31.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHK’s forecast low is $58 with $65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.85% for it to hit the projected low.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Chesapeake Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2% per year.
CHK Dividends
The 2.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.38. It is important to note, however, that the 2.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 151.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 151.36%. There are 155 institutions holding the Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.77% of the shares, roughly 12.51 Million CHK shares worth $542.63 Million.
Prudential Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.61% or 12.35 Million shares worth $535.91 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were PGIM High Yield Fd and American High-Income Trust. With 4876978 shares estimated at $211.61 Million under it, the former controlled 4.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American High-Income Trust held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 2.88 Million shares worth around $124.75 Million.