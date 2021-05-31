Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $53 per Share

In the last trading session, 239,223 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $41.26 changed hands at $0.04 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.97 Billion. CQP’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.17% off its 52-week high of $44.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.51, which suggests the last value was 23.63% up since then. When we look at Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 200.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 229.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended CQP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) trade information

Instantly CQP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $41.78 on Friday, May 28 added 1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 883.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CQP’s forecast low is $35 with $53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +4.88% over the past 6 months, a 3.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will drop -26.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 812.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.85 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.86 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.47 Billion and $982Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 89.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. earnings to decrease by -2.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.93% per year.

CQP Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 6.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.64. It is important to note, however, that the 6.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.04% per year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.56% of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. shares while 46.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.93%. There are 157 institutions holding the Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. stock share, with Blackstone Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 42.09% of the shares, roughly 203.71 Million CQP shares worth $8.46 Billion.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.13% or 5.46 Million shares worth $227.03 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF. With 5058094 shares estimated at $201.06 Million under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 919.5 Thousand shares worth around $38.21 Million.